Ahead of their scheduled September 10 clash at London’s O2 arena, Claressa Shields talks to Sky Sports about her impending matchup against a rival who beat her in the in amateurs. This, however, is the professional ranks, and Shields says that difference in mentality gives her the edge over Marshall.

“Her first weakness is underestimating me,” Shields said. “That’s the first and I think her mindset has stayed in 2012 at the World Championships in China [when Marshall beat her in the amateurs]. For all these years she hasn’t been able to move forward from there. She also has been declining as far as her skill.”

Shields would continue by dismissing Marshall being labeled the puncher in this matchup, saying that most of Marshall’s stoppage wins came against much worse opposition than she’s been facing.

To add onto that, Shields would also reiterate her confidence about putting on a dominant performance against Marshall, and if Marshall wants to activate a contractual rematch following a loss, she’s more than willing to take her down again.