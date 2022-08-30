It’s Tuesday and that is podcast day here at Bad Left Hook!

This week John and myself preview Ruiz vs Ortiz coming this Sunday, a look at why boxing is the way it is with PPV and the reasons that ain’t changing, recaps from the weekend including a frank discussion of why we cover things like KSI having goofy fights at all, and more!

As always, thank you for listening!

A quick rundown of the topics:

0:00:00 Introduction!

Introduction! 0:02:05 Preview: Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz, the state of boxing and PPV in 2022, plus the undercard including Isaac Cruz, Abner Mares’ worrisome return, and more

Preview: Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz, the state of boxing and PPV in 2022, plus the undercard including Isaac Cruz, Abner Mares’ worrisome return, and more 0:23:16 Preview: Juan Francisco Estrada returns against Argi Cortes

Preview: Juan Francisco Estrada returns against Argi Cortes 0:27:00 Preview: Liam Smith faces Hassan Mwakinyo

Preview: Liam Smith faces Hassan Mwakinyo 0:29:04 Listener Questions: Top prospects and Robeisy Ramirez’s potential

Listener Questions: Top prospects and Robeisy Ramirez’s potential 0:37:24 Intermission: Michael Bay and The Criterion Collection, also Stephen King’s Maximum Overdrive

Intermission: Michael Bay and The Criterion Collection, also Stephen King’s Maximum Overdrive 1:02:54 Review: Jose Pedraza and Richard Commey go to a draw, Jared Anderson and Richard Torrez Jr

Review: Jose Pedraza and Richard Commey go to a draw, Jared Anderson and Richard Torrez Jr 1:13:33 Review: KSI, Salt Papi, and ALL the stars who were out in London, plus why we cover this stuff at all

Review: KSI, Salt Papi, and ALL the stars who were out in London, plus why we cover this stuff at all 1:21:32 News of the Week: Leigh Wood vs Maurico Lara, Devin Haney’s P4P sickness, Naoya Inoue vs Paul Butler

If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marisano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano.