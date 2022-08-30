 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daniel Roman officially announces his retirement from boxing

‘The Baby Face Assassin’ sends thanks to all of his supporters as he decides to hang up the gloves.

Daniel Roman will walk away from the sport of boxing following his loss to Stephen Fulton.
Former unified super bantamweight champion Daniel Roman announces on his social media that he’s made the decision to officially retire from the sport of boxing. Roman will be leaving the sport with a professional record of 29-4-1 (10 KOs) and having accomplished his goals of becoming a world titleholder.

Roman, 32, first realized his aspirations in a 2017 title win over Shun Kubo, and would successfully defend that belt a few times before he ultimately unified titles in a 2019 fight with TJ Doheny. Roman would then lose both belts in his next outing when he faced Murodjon Akhmadaliev and dropped a split decision in early 2020.

The Los Angeles native would bounce back with a pair of wins before ultimately challenging Stephen Fulton for two other major world titles, but came up short in a unanimous decision loss.

That loss seemed to signal to Roman that he may no longer has what it takes to compete at the elite level of the sport, and he’s now walking away rather than to become a gatekeeper type. And as one of boxing’s genuinely good characters who always conducted himself with extreme class and professionalism, we wish Roman all the best in his retirement.

