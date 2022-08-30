Former unified super bantamweight champion Daniel Roman announces on his social media that he’s made the decision to officially retire from the sport of boxing. Roman will be leaving the sport with a professional record of 29-4-1 (10 KOs) and having accomplished his goals of becoming a world titleholder.

I am officially announcing my retirement from boxing. Thank you to my team, promoters, sponsors, media outlets and fans all around the world for your love and support these last 12 years. All glory to God. @Eddiecrossroads @thompsonboxing @jessicampotter — Danny “The Babyface Assassin” Roman (@teamromanboxing) August 29, 2022

Roman, 32, first realized his aspirations in a 2017 title win over Shun Kubo, and would successfully defend that belt a few times before he ultimately unified titles in a 2019 fight with TJ Doheny. Roman would then lose both belts in his next outing when he faced Murodjon Akhmadaliev and dropped a split decision in early 2020.

The Los Angeles native would bounce back with a pair of wins before ultimately challenging Stephen Fulton for two other major world titles, but came up short in a unanimous decision loss.

That loss seemed to signal to Roman that he may no longer has what it takes to compete at the elite level of the sport, and he’s now walking away rather than to become a gatekeeper type. And as one of boxing’s genuinely good characters who always conducted himself with extreme class and professionalism, we wish Roman all the best in his retirement.