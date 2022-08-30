Jake Paul to face Anderson Silva in next fight

Multiple outlets including TMZ are reporting that Jake Paul will face Anderson Silva in his next fight, which is set to come in October on Showtime pay-per-view.

Paul, who has a 5-0 (4 KO) record as a pro boxer without having faced a boxer, will face another former MMA star, yes, but this one is very different to Ben Askren or Tyron Woodley.

First of all, Silva is an all-time MMA legend, not just a former champ past his best days. He also has a much deeper boxing background than Woodley or, especially, Askren, and has fought professionally as a boxer himself.

Most notably, of course, Silva scored what most felt was a big upset over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in 2021, winning an eight-round split decision in Mexico, and it was the right call. The only thing questionable was the card that went Chavez’s way.

“The Spider” is 47 years old, but he still looked in great shape and plenty smooth in the ring earlier this year for an exhibition in Dubai. His last sanctioned bout came in Sept. 2021, when he brutally knocked out Tito Ortiz, another UFC legend, in 81 seconds on a Triller PPV.

Simply put, Silva is no joke. Silva’s no pushover. If anything, honestly, Silva should probably be the betting favorite here.

Paul had intended to return to the ring on Aug. 6, but a fight with Tommy Fury again fell apart, this time due to the Fury family’s visa issues, and then a fight with Hasim Rahman Jr fell apart because of many reasons, including the fact it never should have been signed to take place at 200 lbs in the first place.

Who do you like in Paul vs Silva?