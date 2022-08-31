During yesterday’s opening press conference for Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius, which will receive its chief support with a fight between super middleweights Caleb Plant and Anthony Dirrell, Dirrell took some time to field media questions about the personal dislike between Plant and himself. Here, Dirrell says he doesn’t quite care for the way Plant carries himself outside of the ring as he expects to have to chase him down inside of it. Check out some of what Dirrell had to say below.

Dirrell on why Plant seems to rub other fighters the wrong way outside of the ring

“We’re boxers, in the ring it’s business and everybody understands that. Outside of the ring it’s nothing personal, don’t act like an asshole. I think he act like an asshole to everybody...if he choose to act like that, he choose to act like that.”

On what advantages he thinks he holds over Plant

“I’ll be 38 when this fight happens, I think he just turned 30 probably...I think experience will come (into play) but I think it’ll just be natural ability. I know I’m better than him, and that’s what it’ll come down to.”

On if Plant needs to worry about his power

“He worry about everybody’s power, I think. I know he gonna get on his bicycle — everybody knows that. That’s how he fights, he runs, counter puncher, but I have a plan for that.”

On if he was impressed by Plant’s performance against Canelo up until he got stopped

“He ran. How can you be excited about that? If he was there to fight — the first couple rounds he was picking (shots) but after that he ran. And after he said ‘I’m doing good’ (to Canelo) it was over, lost all respect. I think everybody did.”