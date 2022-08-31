Floyd Mayweather vs Mikuru Asakura exhibition official for September 24th

Rizin Fighting Federation has revealed the lineup for its September 25th RIZIN.38 show, which features promotional standouts Kyoji Horiguchi and Hiromasa Ogikubo alongside other MMA and kickboxing standouts. Perhaps the biggest news, however, was confirmation of the previously revealed boxing exhibition between Floyd Mayweather Jr and Mikuru Asakura.

No need for a late night, either; FITE reports that it will air at 11:00 PM Eastern on Saturday the 24th. I know there’s some date confusion, so I leaned on the gaijin side for the headline.

The 30-year-old Asakura (16-3, 9 KO/1 SUB MMA) is obviously not in the same galaxy as Mayweather when it comes to boxing skill, but he’s genuinely a very good and striking-focused mixed martial artist. I’ll say this about him, too: he’s not going to just stand there and spar with Mayweather (50-0, 27 KO) the way Don Moore did. He’s going to go after Mayweather with the same intensity as Tenshin Nasukawa, and while it will definitely end just as poorly for him, at least Asakura isn’t 20 pounds lighter than Floyd.

This is the part where I’d mention all the actual boxing this will run head-to-head against, but US prime time’s actually pretty damn open at the moment. Shakur Stevenson vs Robson Conceicao goes down the day before, while Joe Joyce vs Joseph Parker and Leigh Wood vs Mauricio Lara collide during UK prime time. Only thing standing between you and this card is your wallet.