Jezreel Corrales out with visa issues, Jose Valenzuela vs Edwin De Los Santos set for September 4th

One of the fights on this coming Sunday’s Ruiz vs Ortiz pay-per-view has gone from a crossroads bout to a clash of prospects. Broadway Joel reports and Dan Rafael confirms that Jose Valenzuela will face fellow young gun Edwin De Los Santos after original foe Jezreel Corrales was denied a visa.
There’s an argument to be made that this is a more interesting matchup, and it’s certainly got more potential for mayhem. The 22-year-old De Los Santos’ (14-1, 13 KO) only loss came against undefeated William Foster III in January, and his next ShoBox appearance saw him crush Luis Acosta with a one-hitter quitter. Valenzuela (12-0, 8 KO) is always happy to slug it out, meaning we’re in for either a vicious firefight or a dramatic early finish.
Assuming the fight order hasn’t changed, this one should open the broadcast, which also features Isaac Cruz vs Eduardo Ramirez and Abner Mares vs Miguel Flores.
Loading comments...