Jezreel Corrales out with visa issues, Jose Valenzuela vs Edwin De Los Santos set for September 4th

One of the fights on this coming Sunday’s Ruiz vs Ortiz pay-per-view has gone from a crossroads bout to a clash of prospects. Broadway Joel reports and Dan Rafael confirms that Jose Valenzuela will face fellow young gun Edwin De Los Santos after original foe Jezreel Corrales was denied a visa.

There’s an argument to be made that this is a more interesting matchup, and it’s certainly got more potential for mayhem. The 22-year-old De Los Santos’ (14-1, 13 KO) only loss came against undefeated William Foster III in January, and his next ShoBox appearance saw him crush Luis Acosta with a one-hitter quitter. Valenzuela (12-0, 8 KO) is always happy to slug it out, meaning we’re in for either a vicious firefight or a dramatic early finish.

Assuming the fight order hasn’t changed, this one should open the broadcast, which also features Isaac Cruz vs Eduardo Ramirez and Abner Mares vs Miguel Flores.