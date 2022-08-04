Joey Spencer vs Kevin Salgado and Ra’eese Aleem vs Mike Plania lead Ruiz vs Ortiz prelims

PBC announced a pair of solid matchups yesterday that will lead into their September 4th Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz show. Joey Spencer faces Kevin Salgado on FOX, while Ra’eese Aleem meets Mike Plania immediately beforehand on FS1.

Spencer (15-0, 10 KO) vs Salgado (14-0-1, 9 KO) is a really nice clash of young, unbeaten super welterweights. The 22-year-old Spencer is a PBC regular who’s been matched fairly soft thus far, while 24-year-old Salgado was perhaps a bit fortunate to walk away with a split draw against Bryant Perrella in April. Both could use this sort of test and are plenty young enough to bounce back from a loss.

“I can’t wait to get back in the ring on September 4,” said Spencer. “I’m training extremely hard and I’m in amazing shape. This is a great opportunity for me to shine on a big stage and really show what I’m capable of. I’m looking forward to bringing the fans lots of excitement!”

“Training camp has been great and I’m way ahead of schedule heading into this fight,” said Salgado. “I know I’m facing a solid fighter who’s a good counter puncher, but I’m preparing to counter that style. This is going to be a very interesting fight, because I’m training to deliver a knockout and win in tremendous fashion.”

Aleem (19-0, 12 KO) and Plania (26-1, 13 KO) were previously slated to square off on the doomed June 18th Charlo vs Sulecki show. Aleem’s seemingly been on the verge of a title shot for ages and definitely sports the stronger resume of the two, but Plania did manage to overpower Joshua Greer Jr last year. Plania’s ranked no. 2 by the WBO, Aleem no. 6, so whoever wins will be right behind Luis Nery for a crack at Stephen Fulton.

“The time is now to take that next step in my career toward a world title shot and I know that a win in this fight will put me on the right path,” said Aleem. “I’ve been waiting for the chance to show everyone why I’m the best super bantamweight in the world. I’m never in a boring fight and you can expect fireworks once again on September 4. I’m going to let my hands send a message to the rest of the division.”

“Ever since I beat Joshua Greer to put myself in the world rankings, I have been looking for an opportunity to fight the best at 122 pounds and to secure a world title shot,” said Plania. “On September 4, I will show everyone I deserve to fight for the title. I want to thank my whole team for putting me in this position and I can’t wait to get in there and show what I can do.”