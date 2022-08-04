Shinard Bunch vs Hugo Roldan headlines September 9th ShoBox tripleheader

ShoBox is back once again to offer some Friday night violence. The next broadcast, a tripleheader from Atlantic City, airs on September 9th and features a super lightweight main event pitting Shinard Bunch against unbeaten Hugo Alberto Roldan.

Trenton’s Bunch (19-1-1, 15 KO), unbeaten since falling to Paul Kroll in his third pro fight, fought eight times in 2021 alone and has already seen action twice in 2022. The most notable bout of the bunch came on this same program, where he appeared to outclass Janelson Figueroa Bocachica but had to settle for a split draw.

“Fighting on SHOBOX in a co-main event was a step-up for me in 2021,” said Bunch. “But now, I’m the main event. Growing up with the name Showtime, this is literally something I have dreamed about since I was five years old. Being able to do this in front of my friends and family is unbelievable. I’m blessed to be a main event on SHOBOX and I’m definitely ready to show the world why I’m at this level.”

Roldan (21-0-1, 7 KO), six years older at 29, will be making his first appearance in the States; save for one trip each to Mexico and the Dominican Republic, he’s fought exclusively in his native Argentina throughout his five-year career. Though he’s yet to notch any noteworthy wins, unheralded Argentineans do tend to mess things up with surprising regularity.

“I am ready to show my boxing skills to the world,” said Roldan, who had a 56-1 amateur record. “I can’t wait to fight in the United States. I am so thankful for this opportunity and can’t wait to take a big leap forward with this fight in my journey to a world championship.”

Down at 126, Norway-based Filipino Bernard Angelo Torres (16-0, 7 KO) fights an eight-rounder against Frency Fortunato Seya (13-1, 10 KO). Both are in their mid-20s, have fought similar levels of competition on paper, and sit within 10 ranks of each other on BoxRec, so all signs point to a competitive eight-rounder.

“This is a great opportunity for me that I plan to take full advantage of on September 9,” said Torres. “Sampson discovered Manny Pacquiao so the fact that he has noticed me is something that motivates me to be a world champion and succeed in America. I know that my style will be popular there. It’s going to be a great fight. I hope to fight in a world championship in 2023.”

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to fight on SHOBOX and to showcase my skills to the world,” said Saya, 24. “I promise to put on a great show for the fans and show everyone that I am one of the top featherweight boxing prospects in the world. Bernard Torres is a very skilled boxer with a lot of experience in the ring. I know he will come ready to fight. However, this fight and this opportunity are so important to me, my family, my team and my country. I will fight for all of them, leave everything in the ring and come out victorious.”

The aforementioned Bocachica (17-0-1, 11 KO) fights for the first time since that draw with Bunch in the opener, taking on Colombia’s Roiman Villa (24-1, 24 KO). I expected a, well, Colombian record for Villa, but his last four opponents had winning records, so maybe that power is legit.

“I’m excited to be back on SHOWTIME and I’m looking forward to putting on my best performance so far,” said Bocachica. “I feel good and I’m ready to take over the sport of boxing and end careers, humbly.”

“This is a great opportunity, and I am very honored to make my U.S. debut on SHOBOX,” said the 29-year-old Villa. “SHOBOX is known to be the starting place of great champions and I am ready to show my talent and show how strong I am.”