ProBox TV Last Chance tournament semifinals: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, more

ProBox TV’s “Last Chance” tournament continues tonight, with a pair of semifinal bouts in the 140 lb division, featuring veterans and prospects that hit a little snag in pick’ em bouts.

In one semifinal, Antonio Moran (27-5-1, 19 KO) will face Michael Dutchover (16-2, 10 KO), and in the other, it will be Kendo Castaneda (18-5, 9 KO) against Joseph Fernandez (15-4-3, 5 KO).

If anyone wants to get on a little run and try to land a bigger fight, all of this is “must-win,” sincerely. These are two well-matched, 50/50 fights, and if you’re a diehard fight fan, we’ll see you tonight.

There will, of course, be some undercard bouts, including 168 lb prospect Darrelle Valsaint and 135/140 lb prospect Jusiyah Shirley in action, plus a couple more bouts.

If you’re subscribing, join us tonight! I legitimately believe these are good fights. Tune in and pop on by!