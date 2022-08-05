Vergil Ortiz Jr and Michael McKinson are officially set for Saturday night’s DAZN main event, a 12 round WBA eliminator from Fort Worth, Texas.

Ortiz (18-0, 18 KO), came in at 146.6, while McKinson (22-0, 2 KO) was slightly heavier at 146.8. Ortiz didn’t look fatigued or drained, which may quiet concerns over his ability to remain at welterweight without a repeat of the health issues he experienced earlier this year.

In the co-feature, a 112 pound matchup for Marlen Esparza’s WBA and WBC titles, Esparza (12-1, 1 KO) came in well under the flyweight limit at 109. Mandatory challenger Eva Guzman (19-1, 11 KO) weighed in at 111.8.

There was a little bit of drama in what was originally announced as a welterweight showdown between Maurice Hooker and Blair Cobbs. The fight was changed to a catchweight to accommodate Hooker (27-2-3, 18 KO), who officially registered at 150. Cobbs (15-1-1, 10 KO) came in a pound under the original limit at 146, and criticized Hooker for coming in heavy.

When Hooker was asked why he couldn’t make welterweight, he said, “Shit happens.” Cobbs booed him from across the floor, and Hooker heatedly promised to settle things in the ring.

Terence Crawford, on hand to support friend and training partner Hooker, got into a verbal altercation with Cobbs and his coach, Roger Romo. Voices were raised, postures got aggressive, and chests were puffed. But, no pushy shove-y action (or anything worse) came of it. Ultimately, Crawford and Romo shook hands and went their separate ways.

In the main card opener, Bektemir Melikuziev and Sladan Janjanin came in comfortably under the light heavyweight limit. Melikuziev (9-1, 7 KO) weighed 171, and Janjanin (32-12, 24 KO) came in at the super middleweight limit of 168.

Official weights for all main card and prelim bouts and full weigh-in video are below.

MAIN CARD (DAZN)

VERGIL ORTIZ JR vs MICHAEL MCKINSON - Welterweight (147 lbs)

ORTIZ: 146.6

MCKINSON: 146.8

MARLEN ESPARZA vs EVA GUZMAN - Flyweight (112 lbs)

ESPARZA: 109

GUZMAN: 111.8

MAURICE HOOKER** vs BLAIR COBBS - CATCHWEIGHT

HOOKER: 150

COBBS: 146

BEKTEMIR MELIKUZIEV vs SLADAN JANJANIN - Light Heavyweight (175 lbs)

MELIKUZIEV: 171

JANJANIN: 168

PRELIMS (DAZN/YouTube)

FLOYD SCHOFIELD vs RODRIGO GUERRERO - Lightweight (135 lbs)

SCHOFIELD: 133.8

GUERRERO: 134.6

ALEX MARTIN vs HANK LUNDY - Super Lightweight (140 lbs)

MARTIN: 140

LUNDY: 138.8

CARLOS NAVA vs RODOLFO HERNANDEZ

NAVA: 138.8

HERNANDEZ: 135

FIGO RAMIREZ vs FRANCISCO BONILLA - Bantamweight (118 lbs)

RAMIREZ: 117.4

BONILLA: 117

ROHAN POLANCO vs DEDRICK BELL

POLANCO: 147

BELL: 146.8

Ortiz vs McKinson weigh-in video: