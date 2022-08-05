Natasha Jonas vs Patricia Berghult unification joins Smith vs Mwakinyo on September 3rd

Unable to secure a bout with WBA champ Hannah Rankin, WBO super welterweight champ Natasha Jonas will instead meet unbeaten WBC titlist Patricia Berghult as part of Sky Sports’ September 3rd Liam Smith vs Hassan Mwakinyo show.

Though she spent two years on the sidelines from 2019 to 2021, Berghult (15-0, 3 KO) is potentially a tougher out than Rankin, whom she beat by narrow decision two fights back. The Swede returned to action last November with a decision over Olivia Belkacem to claim the vacant title formerly held by Claressa Shields.

Jonas (11-2-1, 8 KO), who’d previously come up just short against Terri Harper and Katie Taylor, jumped from 135 to 154 to destroy Chris Namus for the belt in February. She was barely above 147 for that fight, but Berghult’s spent most of her career at welterweight or below, so there shouldn’t be much size difference.