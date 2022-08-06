Ortiz vs McKinson: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, running order

Vergil Ortiz Jr is set to return to action after a one-year layoff tonight, facing Michael McKinson in a welterweight main event tonight on DAZN.

Live coverage will kick off with the prelims at 5 pm ET, and we’ll be here at 9 pm ET for the four-fight main card. (To note, the YouTube stream is listing 5 pm ET, and DAZN’s schedule are listing 5:30 pm ET for the prelims.)

Along with Ortiz and McKinson in the WBA eliminator on top, we’ll see Marlen Esparza defend her two flyweight titles against Eva Guzman, Maurice Hooker and Blair Cobbs meeting in what could be a show-stealer, and Bektemir Melikuziev faces Sladan Janjanin.

Prelims (DAZN and YouTube, 5:00 pm ET)

Floyd Schofield (10-0, 8 KO) vs Rodrigo Guerrero (26-14-2, 16 KO), lightweights, 8 rounds

Alex Martin (17-4, 6 KO) vs Hank Lundy (31-10-1, 14 KO), junior welterweights, 10 rounds

Carlos Nava (8-0, 5 KO) vs Rodolfo Hernandez (30-10-1, 28 KO), junior welterweights, 6 rounds

Figo Ramirez (1-0, 0 KO) vs Francisco Bonilla (6-13-3, 3 KO), bantamweights, 4 rounds

Rohan Polanco (7-0, 4 KO) vs Dedrick Bell (31-32-1, 17 KO), welterweights, 8 rounds

Main Card (DAZN, 9:00 pm ET)