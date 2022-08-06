Conlan vs Marriaga: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, running order

Michael Conlan will make his return today in Belfast, returning home as he looks to rebound from his scary knockout loss to Leigh Wood in March.

Live coverage will start at 2 pm ET on ESPN+ in the United States. FITE TV will have coverage in the United Kingdom and other territories, and you can also watch on TSN if you’re in Canada.

Today, Conlan (16-1, 8 KO) will face veteran Miguel Marriaga (30-5, 26 KO) in a 10-round bout. Conlan weighed in at 128 for the fight, slightly over the featherweight limit, but this is non-title and all so the weight isn’t a hang-up. Marriaga, for what it’s worth, came in at 126½. He’s also coming off of a loss, as he dropped a wide decision to Eduardo Ramirez last December.

The show will also feature a good welterweight matchup between Tyrone McKenna (22-3-1, 6 KO) and Chris Jenkins (23-5-3, 8 KO), also set for 10 rounds. Padraig McCrory (13-0, 7 KO) will face another veteran import, Marco Antonio Periban (26-5-1, 17 KO), in a 10-round super middleweight fight.

Also in action will be Olympian Kurt Walker, Paddy Donovan, Ruadhan Farrell, and more. Join us this afternoon!

ALSO: If you’re watching DAZN’s Dalton Smith vs Sam O’maison show instead, you’re welcome to join the comments, I get the feeling people will be bouncing between the shows.