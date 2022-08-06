Jake Paul to pay undercard fighters 50 percent of contracted purses for canceled Rahman event

Tonight was supposed to be the return of Jake Paul to a boxing ring, but his fight with Hasim Rahman Jr was canceled, wrapping up the dumbest couple months of absolute nonsense you’ll ever see in boxing, a sport that specializes in dumb nonsense.

But Paul’s team say that he will “directly” pay 50 percent of the contracted purse amounts for some of the undercard fighters who were set for the event, which is a nice move.

This does not include the fighters who were set for the pay-per-view undercard, as it’s noted that Amanda Serrano, Ashton Sylve, and Brandun Lee are “in the process of rescheduling their bouts against their respective opponents.”

One can assume that means those fights will be the Paul PPV undercard whenever he gets a new fight signed, which really might not be too long from now. That fact alone is fairly encouraging if you’re looking for Paul to fight again soon.

In the meantime, hey, it’s better than most promoters would bother to do for deep undercard fighters. As long as it’s actually done, give Paul and Most Valuable Promotions credit for this.