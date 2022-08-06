Floyd Schofield TKO-6 Rodrigo Guerrero

Floyd Schofield put on a dominant performance against Rodriguo Guerrero, knocking him down twice and pummeling him with vicious combinations in every round on his way to a 6th round stoppage.

Schofield (11-0, 9 KO) is young, only 19 years old, but ran through his first 10 pro fights in 19 months. He’s a potential star in the making, having already made a minor appearance in a Ford commercial that launched back in 2018, and showing an excellent mix of punches and smooth movement far beyond his age and experience.

Schofield started early and seldom let off the gas, putting Guerrero (26-15-2, 16 KO) against the ropes and unloading on him just a minute into the fight. He punched Guererro back through the top two ropes late in the second, then notched a relatively soft knockdown late in round 3.

That knockdown led to a bit of confusion as the fighters mistook the 10 second warning for the bell. They tapped gloves and started walking to their corners before the referee got them straightened out and back in action. Guerrero went down again in the fourth, and may have been stopped in the fifth if he hadn’t courageously thrown back against a savage flurry from Schofield.

Credit to Guerrero, who kept getting up and gave his all to stay in this fight. But, even more credit to his corner, which stopped him from coming out to start the sixth round.

It’s a hard night for Guerrero, who exits tonight on a nine fight losing streak. His career highlight was a super flyweight title fight against Vic Darchinyan that was a late promotion to a ShoBox main event back in 2010. He lost on wide cards, and that was 12 years and 20 pounds ago.

Alex Martin UD-10 Hank Lundy

Back in March, Martin stepped up to welterweight to fill in for Vergil Ortiz against Michael McKinson on just a few days notice. He lost that one on wide cards, and moved back down to 140 pounds for this fight against veteran Hank Lundy.

Martin (18-4, 6 KO) walked out with money covering his face in honor of his deceased brother William, who went by the nickname “Dollar Bill.” His night started off poorly, though, as Lundy (31-11-1, 14 KO) tallied a borderline knockdown midway through round 1. Martin had been hit by a clean punch a second or two before, but reset his feet before losing his balance and having a foot go out from under him a beat or two later.

Sloppy work continued throughout the fight, with Martin slipping and stumbling more than once, but mostly staying on his feet. Lundy picked Martin up across his shoulders in the seventh, and Martin executed a takedown in the final minute of the tenth. Lundy indicated he’d been hurt by the tackle and roll-around duet, but the fight continued. Lundy went down solo in the final seconds, but it was ruled a slip.

The judges saw it wide for Martin, scoring it 98-91 and 97-92 x2. I thought Lundy may have deserved more than two rounds, and certainly more than just the knockdown first one judge gave him.

Carlos Nava TKO-4 Rodolfo Hernandez

Impressive work here from Carlos Nava, last seen in May on the prelims for Zurdo Ramirez vs Dominic Boesel. He faced a veteran Rodolfo Hernandez, who fought for the first time in almost two years.

Nava (9-0, 6 KO) started very slick defensively in the first, slipping a lot of punches and landing a few hard body hooks in return. He eventually dropped Hernandez (30-11-1, 28 KO) with one of those shots, putting him down 45 seconds into the second round.

Nava was never really in trouble, and largely controlled the fight until referee Neal Young stopped it under heavy protest from Hernandez early in round 4.

Figo Ramirez UD-4 Francisco Bonilla

The arena crowd got much louder than the typical prelim action for Figo Ramirez, a 19 year old Dallas native in just his second professional fight. He faced 35 year old Francisco Bonilla, blessed with the undeniably badass nickname “El Remache” (The Rivet), but coming in on a 3 year, 8 fight losing streak.

Ramirez (2-0, 0 KO) fought a mature, smart fight, aggressive but tight defensively. He closed the first round nicely, aggressively pursuing Bonilla (6-14-3, 3 KO) to the closing bell.

Ramirez was warned for a low punch a minute into round 2. He stunned Bonilla 15 seconds later, but lost a point soon after for another low blow. But, the deduction didn’t influence the decision, as Ramirez won on unanimous 39-36 cards.

Afterwards, Ramirez told Bad Left Hook that his second pro fight felt more comfortable than his debut. He admitted one punch landed low, but felt the deduction came quickly. No disagreement here.

Rohan Polanco KO-2 Dedrick Bell

The opener featured Rohan Polanco, a Dominican fighter on what appears to be his first televised show. He’s fought in Mexico and Maine, and his most recent bout was in Belgium back in May.

Polanco (8-0, 5 KO) put Dedrick Bell down for the first time midway through the first. Polanco swarmed him, but settled down and stuck with his plan when Bell (31-33-1, 17 KO) didn’t immediately go down again.

Bell was frozen by a hard hook to the body in round 2, but Polanco didn’t chase or press. He kept working the left hook to the body, then dropped Bell for the second and last time on another body shot with about a minute to go that left. Bell laid out on the canvas and writhing in pain for a while after the stoppage.

Polanco remains undefeated, while Bell continues a streak of bad luck with Rohans, having previously lost a pair of fights to an opponent named Rohan Wilson back in 2010 and 2011.

