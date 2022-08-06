 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights: Dalton Smith smashes Sam O’maison to win British title in Sheffield

Dalton Smith passed another test and picked up the prestigious British championship at 140 lbs.

By Scott Christ
Dalton Smith won the British title at 140 lbs, his first major title as a pro
Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Rising star and top Matchroom prospect Dalton Smith won what you would call his first title of real note today in Sheffield, capturing the British title at 140 lbs with a sixth round stoppage win over Sam O’maison.

Smith (12-0, 10 KO) had no real trouble in the fight, just outclassing and dominating O’maison (17-4-1, 7 KO), a 31-year-old southpaw who represented a solid “next step” for Smith, and it’s a test once again passed with flying colors for the 25-year-old Sheffield native, who looks set to become a draw in the city.

A couple highlights from the fight:

More results

  • Sandy Ryan UD-10 Erica Farias: Ryan gets a measure of revenge from her loss to Farias in March.
  • Johnny Fisher TKO-6 Michael Reissinger
  • Campbell Hatton PTS-6 Michal Dufek
  • Jordan Thompson UD-10 Vasil Ducar
  • Hopey Price PTS-8 Alexander Mejia
  • Aqib Fiaz PTS-6 Jordan Ellison
  • Junaid Bostan TKO-6 Jose Manuel Lopez
  • Nico Leivars D-6 Angel Gabriel Chavez
  • Kieron Conway TKO-8 Gregory Trenel

