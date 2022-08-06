Highlights: Dalton Smith smashes Sam O’maison to win British title in Sheffield

Rising star and top Matchroom prospect Dalton Smith won what you would call his first title of real note today in Sheffield, capturing the British title at 140 lbs with a sixth round stoppage win over Sam O’maison.

Smith (12-0, 10 KO) had no real trouble in the fight, just outclassing and dominating O’maison (17-4-1, 7 KO), a 31-year-old southpaw who represented a solid “next step” for Smith, and it’s a test once again passed with flying colors for the 25-year-old Sheffield native, who looks set to become a draw in the city.

A couple highlights from the fight:

