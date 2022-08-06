Highlights: Dalton Smith smashes Sam O’maison to win British title in Sheffield

Rising star and top Matchroom prospect Dalton Smith won what you would call his first title of real note today in Sheffield, capturing the British title at 140 lbs with a sixth round stoppage win over Sam O’maison.
Smith (12-0, 10 KO) had no real trouble in the fight, just outclassing and dominating O’maison (17-4-1, 7 KO), a 31-year-old southpaw who represented a solid “next step” for Smith, and it’s a test once again passed with flying colors for the 25-year-old Sheffield native, who looks set to become a draw in the city.
A couple highlights from the fight:
OH MY, DALTON SMITH #SmithOMaison pic.twitter.com/KUasL51w7q— DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) August 6, 2022
DEVASTATING FINISH FROM DALTON SMITH #SmithOMaison pic.twitter.com/ybjYhS8Vwf— DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) August 6, 2022
More results
- Sandy Ryan UD-10 Erica Farias: Ryan gets a measure of revenge from her loss to Farias in March.
- Johnny Fisher TKO-6 Michael Reissinger
- Campbell Hatton PTS-6 Michal Dufek
- Jordan Thompson UD-10 Vasil Ducar
- Hopey Price PTS-8 Alexander Mejia
- Aqib Fiaz PTS-6 Jordan Ellison
- Junaid Bostan TKO-6 Jose Manuel Lopez
- Nico Leivars D-6 Angel Gabriel Chavez
- Kieron Conway TKO-8 Gregory Trenel
