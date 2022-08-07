Teofimo Lopez vs Pedro Campa: How to watch, start time, boxing schedule for August 11-13, 2022

Thursday, Aug. 11

ESPN+ and Social Media, 4:00 pm ET, Lopez vs Campa press conference.

Friday, Aug. 12

ESPN2, 3:30 pm ET, Lopez vs Campa weigh-in. They’re doing a “Max on Boxing” live special for the weigh-in. They’re treating Teofimo Lopez’s return as a big deal. There’s also an ESPN+ stream starting at 4 ET for the undercard weigh-ins.

Saturday, Aug. 13

ESPN+, 6:30 pm ET, Lopez vs Campa prelims.

ESPN and ESPN+, 10:00 pm ET, Teofimo Lopez vs Pedro Campa. Teofimo hasn’t fought since his upset loss to George Kambosos Jr, which he didn’t handle very well, if we’re all being honest. He’s moving up to 140 now, and Campa has a pretty empty record, he’s been chosen for a reason. But we have to find out how Lopez comes in here. He’s seemed in good spirits, but the real seeing is fight night. Rising star Xander Zayas is in the co-feature. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.