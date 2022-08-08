Following Blair Cobbs bounce back win over Maurice Hooker this past weekend in a unanimous decision, Cobbs took to the post-fight press conference to discuss how he was able to pull off the win despite the deck being a bit stacked against him. Cobbs (16-1-1, 10 KOs), now back in the win column, says he’s developing himself into an elite level fighter and still claims he’s the most exciting man in the sport. Check out some excerpts of what he had to say about his performance below.

“In this fight you guys witnessed multiple different types of things going on in it,” said Cobbs. “It was what we call ‘drama,’ and this is what boxing is all about. Now, look, this wasn’t like an easy fight, this wasn’t an easy go, this guy’s even tougher than the last fighter and I’m sure that that put me at the top 10 ranking. I went in there, took a chance, and fought a very, very tough fighter at his best, at his peak — and he was overweight.

“So I had to fight him at a heavier weight than what I’m actually at, it was an amazing performance, I believe, where you got to see me dominate and hurt but also battle through a little bit of adversity and then also I had to end it off with a little bit of boxing. You guys think that I can’t box. Well, that was a really good, tough fighter that can also box with extremely good reach advantage, and you saw Blair ‘The Flair’ box.

“It was just a good strategy where I thought I could pile up points. My feet is faster than his, my hands is faster than his, and right now I’m developing. I have to develop to the elite level, and sometimes that means I have to take ‘em into deep water and win the rounds and win the fight, at all means, at all costs. I could’ve blast him out early, but then where would that drama be? Blair ‘The Flair’ is the most exciting man in boxing.”

Cobbs would then take some time to reflect on his overall improvement since getting stopped in his last fight.

“What we have to think about is that Blair ‘The Flair’ changed over to a different team, have a whole lot more to give to the sport of boxing. And I love to show you guys the adversity, going up and down, the trials and tribulations. What you guys saw was me fighting against the odds once again. I fought against the odds in my last fight, I came up short, but that is how boxing works, that’s how humanity works. So I showed you guys how to battle through adversity and still win and come out on top.

“Now I’ve fought an even tougher fighter than the last fighter — that puts me in the top ranking. And this is what you call boxing at its best.”