Terence Crawford vs Errol Spence Jr targeted for November in Las Vegas

When last we left Terence Crawford vs Errol Spence, negotiations had hit an unspecified snag, and it looked as though this sport would once again fail to produce one of the most obvious and desirable matchups on the table. Now, however, Dan Rafael reports that a deal is “nearing completion” for either November 12th or 19th in Las Vegas.

He also names WBA “world” welterweight champion Eimantas Stanionis as a “likely” member of the undercard. An opponent that immediately comes to mind is Vergil Ortiz Jr., who stopped Michael McKinson in an eliminator last weekend, but I’m not sure I can see Stanionis risking his title shot when he’s so close.

Expectations are to be tempered, of course. If history has taught us anything, it’s that fights of this magnitude aren’t confirmed until Jimmy Lennon Jr. is yelling the participants’ names. Still, there’s reason to be hopeful, even if a cloud of impending doom still lingers over proceedings.