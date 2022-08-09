Podcast: Teofimo Lopez’s return, Vergil Ortiz Jr, Blair Cobbs, and more as boxing trudges on!

Roll out those lazy, hazy, not-very-crazy days of the summer boxing schedule!

John and myself are back this week with another Prophets of Goom. Once again, the current boxing schedule does nobody any favors! But we’ve got our thoughts on Teofimo Lopez’s impending return, Vergil Ortiz’s completed return, and more!

Thank you for listening!

A quick rundown of the topics:

0:00:00 Introduction!

Introduction! 0:03:20 Preview: Teofimo Lopez returns! So do some prospects!

Preview: Teofimo Lopez returns! So do some prospects! 0:16:07 News of the Week: Nonito Donaire’s 115 lb plan, Daniel Dubois vs Don King rages on, more

News of the Week: Nonito Donaire’s 115 lb plan, Daniel Dubois vs Don King rages on, more 0:27:07 Intermission! Floyd Schofield and the teens these days, Dick Schofield, Twitter, and the birth of “Moose” Hansen

Intermission! Floyd Schofield and the teens these days, Dick Schofield, Twitter, and the birth of “Moose” Hansen 0:40:50 Recap: Vergil Ortiz Jr’s return win and what’s next, Blair Cobbs’ best performance, Marlen Esparza and Bektemir Melikuziev

Recap: Vergil Ortiz Jr’s return win and what’s next, Blair Cobbs’ best performance, Marlen Esparza and Bektemir Melikuziev 1:07:56 Recap: Michael Conlan, Dalton Smith, and ProBox TV (and what it’s all about)

Recap: Michael Conlan, Dalton Smith, and ProBox TV (and what it’s all about) 1:15:44 Listener Question: Who will be heavyweight champ in five years?

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marisano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano.