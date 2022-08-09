Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora 3 reportedly planned for December

Before we go any further, I would like to establish that Tyson Fury is full of sh*t. His words are completely untethered from reality; he will say whatever nonsense amuses him at the moment, past comments or future plans be damned.

There, that’s the disclaimer done with.

“The Gypsy King” (32-0-1, 23 KO) announced on social media that he’s ending his sham retirement with the intention of facing Derek Chisora (33-12, 23 KO) in a trilogy match, which will take place under the tutelage of Isaac Lowe instead of Sugarhill Steward. Chisora chimed in to welcome the smoke, but according to Mike Coppinger, the pair are “seven figures apart on Chisora’s purse.

Should things pan out, the fight would land in Cardiff this coming December, but with Goldstar Promotions running things instead of Bob Arum and Frank Warren in case you needed more evidence that this was a publicity stunt.

For the sake of discussion, let’s assume they’re actually trying to put this together. As far as unnecessary rematches go, this is up there with Navarrete-Dogboe 2, Garcia-Morales 2, Marquez-Vazquez 4, or Wilder-Stiverne 2. They had a solid tussle as unbeatens in 2011, but Fury beat the stuffing out of Chisora three years later, and “War” barely scraping past Kubrat Pulev did not convince me that he’s ready for another shot at a title.

But hey, at least it’s something to talk about until Fury gets bored and starts playing will-they-won’t-they with the Usyk-Joshua 2 winner.