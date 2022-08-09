WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury made some headlines today when it was reported that he had interest in taking on Derek Chisora for his next fight, instead of retirement. Here Fury explains why he wants to fight Chisora once more and what that could mean for his legacy.

Oh, and Fury also mentions that he’s changed trainers to an individual names Isaac Lowe. I’ll be honest with all of you, I have no idea who Lowe is or whether or not he has much credentials a boxing trainer, but perhaps Fury honestly just doesn’t need much of a trainer for a man he’s twice beaten.

“I’ve decided to come back to boxing because I can be the first heavyweight champion in history to have two trilogies, one with Deontay Wilder, and the second one with Derek Chisora,” Fury said. “I always said I’d fight Derek Chisora the end of my career, and here we are breaking all records again, setting precedents.

“And why I’ve chose Isaac Lowe as my trainer is because when I was with Peter (Fury), Isaac was there. When I was with Ben (Davison), Isaac’s always been there, and when I was with SugarHill (Steward), Isaac’s always been there. He’s always given me information, he knows me better than anybody on the planet and we’re a great team. We’ve always been together and we’re gonna finish this out together. We’ve always worked very well together and here we are about to take on a massive, massive, massive event.”