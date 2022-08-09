Lauren Price, Karris Artingstall, Caroline Dubois lead Shields vs Marshall undercard

Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall was pitched as an all-woman card, and that’s what we’re getting. BOXXER officially revealed the nine-bout undercard, which includes four Tokyo 2020 Olympians.

Leading the way is gold medalist Lauren Price (1-0, 0 KO), who debuted in June and now faces Hungary’s Timea Belik (6-6, 2 KO) at 147. Featherweight bronze medalist Karriss Artingstall (1-0, 0 KO), who fell to eventual gold medalist Sena Irie, fights professional victim Marina Sakharov (5-16-2, 3 KO). Rounding out the Team GB roster is lightweight Caroline Dubois (3-0, 2 KO), chasing her fourth win in seven months at Milena Koleva’s (10-14-1, 4 KO) expense.

On the American side, Ginny Fuchs (1-0, 1 KO) takes on Gemma Ruegg (5-4, 1 KO).

Ebonie Jones (2-0-1, 0 KO), April Hunter (5-1, 0 KO), Shannon Ryan (2-0), Sarah Leigmann (4-0, 1 KO), and George O’Connor (2-0, 0 KO) will be in action as well. I want to give special notice to the press release calling Leigmann’s opponent, 3-15 Bec Connolly, a “battle tested veteran.”

Does it count as being tested if you failed every test?