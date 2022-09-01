This weekend Liam Smith (31-3-1, 18 KOs) makes his debut for Boxxer as he’s set to take on Hassan Mwakinyo (20-2, 14 KOs) in Liverpool, England. Smith tells Sky Sports that he’s familiar with Mwakinyo having sparred with him in the past, and believes he’ll be coming to give his best effort thus cannot take him lightly.

But even still, Smith knows this fight could potentially put him in line to fight for world title shot as a mandatory or vacant belt, thus must put his full skills on display in order to impress.

“I fully intend on dealing with Hassan the way I should, the way I feel I should be level wise, I think I’ll do a good job and show I’m levels above this level,” said Smith.

This match with Mwakinyo is obviously not the big fight Smith imagined when he inked this deal with Boxxer, but he still feels that it’s coming and expresses a particular interest in a prospective match with Chris Eubank Jr, who is currently scheduled to face Conor Benn.

“Whether Eubank comes next or not is up to other people, everybody knows I’d have taken that fight next, I’d take it next again if he beats Conor Benn. I’ll take that whenever, I’ll fight Chris Eubank tomorrow so it’s out there, they know that, Chris knows that, we’ll see what comes after Hassan.”

So far as Smith sees it, this weekend’s fight will be his announcement to the world that he’s ready for a big fight one way or another, whether it be for a belt or a major prize fight against the Eubank vs Benn winner.