Austin McBroom vs Aneson Gib: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, PPV price, start time, full card info

It’s here. The huge night we’ve all been waiting for: Austin McBroom will face Aneson Gib in tonight’s Social Gloves boxing PPV main event.

The PPV card will start at 11 pm ET and is available to stream through FITE TV or PPV.com for $39.99. There are also free prelims beginning at 9 pm ET, but we’ll be here for the PPV card only.

Live updates will come in this stream:

If we’re being honest, no, I don’t know a lot about most of the people on this show, because I am 40 and have long since stopped trying to keep up with what teenagers think is cool. I do know the former NFL stars, Adrian Peterson and Le’Veon Bell, who will square off in an exhibition, and former NBA player Nick “Swaggy P” Young, who will face Malcom Minikon (a late sub for rapper Blueface) in another exhibition.

Speaking of which, this event is a mix of exhibitions and actual fights sanctioned by the California commission, which will count on a professional boxing record.

Here’s the rundown, from top to bottom of the card: