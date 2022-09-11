Canelo vs GGG 3 fight week, Paul vs Silva press conferences, more: Boxing TV and streaming schedule, how to watch for Sept. 12-17, 2022

Monday, Sept. 12

YouTube and Facebook, 2:00 pm ET, Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva press conference. The first presser for the Oct. 29 Showtime PPV, this one’s in Hollywood, while the fight itself will be in Phoenix, which has a second presser the next day. Chael Sonnen, who fought Silva twice in UFC, will be hosting. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

YouTube and Facebook, 2:00 pm ET, Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva press conference. Not sure this one will have a stream but if it does, it’ll be same idea as Monday’s.

Thursday, Sept. 15

DAZN and Social Media, 3:30 pm ET, Canelo vs GGG 3 press conference. We’ll have the stream and some live updates. Generally we don’t bother for pressers anymore, but this is a legit Big Fight, and if you’re wondering about the Paul vs Silva pressers, I mean, that, too. Sorry! It’s just true. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

Friday, Sept. 16

DAZN and Social Media, 3:30 pm ET, Canelo vs GGG 3 weigh-in. The DAZN Boxing Show will also be part of the broadcast, so it’ll be, like, a whole show around the weigh-in, too, which is what happens with most big weigh-ins now anyway. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

Saturday, Sept. 17

DAZN and Social Media, 2:00 pm ET, The DAZN Boxing Show Live: Canelo vs GGG 3. I think the prelims will be part of this, technically, and there will obviously be a lot of hype, video packages, etc. If the prelims get a more direct start time, we’ll let you know and update this post.

FITE+, 4:00 pm ET, JackRabbit Boxing: Back to School Tournament. Amateur fights out of the JackRabbit Boxing Academy in Long Beach, in association with USA Boxing. Figure interest is minimal but now you know it’s there!

DAZN PPV, 8:00 pm ET, Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin 3. A lot of opinions on this fight happening at this point in time, but it’s a huge rivalry rubber match between two of the biggest and best names in boxing of this era. Probably the last time we see them fight — I say “probably” because you never really know until you know. You can order through DAZN and through PPV.com if you’re looking for an alternative streaming option, plus regular cable and satellite, etc. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.