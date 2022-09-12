 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Live stream: Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva kick-off press conference

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva will officially announce their Oct. 29 fight today in Hollywood.

By Scott Christ
/ new
Jake Paul and Anderson Silva meet up today in Hollywood to announce their fight
Jake Paul and Anderson Silva meet up today in Hollywood to announce their fight

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva will meet face-to-face today in Hollywood, kicking off the promotion for their Oct. 29 Showtime pay-per-view main event.

It is, on paper, the biggest test of the young boxing career of Paul (5-0, 4 KO), who hasn’t fought since his Dec. 2021 rematch win over Tyron Woodley.

The 47-year-old Silva, a genuine MMA legend, has a boxing record of 3-1 (2 KO), with the loss coming back in 1998, when Paul was 16 months old. He beat Julio Cesar Chavez by decision in Mexico just over a year ago, and smashed Tito Ortiz in a boxing match in his last outing in Sept. 2021.

The press streams live at 2 pm ET. Live updates will come in this stream if you can’t watch:

No undercard has been announced yet for the show, which will take place at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz., continuing Paul’s tour of “taking pay-per-view boxing to unusual venues,” after plans to headline Madison Square Garden on Aug. 6 fell through with both Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr.

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...