Live stream: Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva kick-off press conference

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva will meet face-to-face today in Hollywood, kicking off the promotion for their Oct. 29 Showtime pay-per-view main event.

It is, on paper, the biggest test of the young boxing career of Paul (5-0, 4 KO), who hasn’t fought since his Dec. 2021 rematch win over Tyron Woodley.

The 47-year-old Silva, a genuine MMA legend, has a boxing record of 3-1 (2 KO), with the loss coming back in 1998, when Paul was 16 months old. He beat Julio Cesar Chavez by decision in Mexico just over a year ago, and smashed Tito Ortiz in a boxing match in his last outing in Sept. 2021.

The press streams live at 2 pm ET. Live updates will come in this stream if you can’t watch:

No undercard has been announced yet for the show, which will take place at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz., continuing Paul’s tour of “taking pay-per-view boxing to unusual venues,” after plans to headline Madison Square Garden on Aug. 6 fell through with both Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr.