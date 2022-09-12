It’s fight week for the third installment of Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin, who will this time be meeting at 168 lbs to arguably settle their longstanding rivalry.

Canelo officially has a win and a draw against Golovkin on his record, and with this third fight Golovkin will have what will likely be his last shot to secure an official win over the Mexican star.

So leading into this weekend’s action DAZN has released a new promotional video entitled ‘The Making of a Trilogy,’ with this focusing on the first meeting between Canelo and GGG through Golovkin’s perspective, which ended in a split draw that’s still hotly debated today.

In this video feature Golovkin, his team, and observers reflect on what they saw occur when the two fighters squared off for the first time and all of tactics used to provide Canelo with the most favorable conditions possible.

Watch the full video in the link above to re-live moments from what was one of the most anticipated fights over the last decade.