258 MGT announced on Twitter that Matchroom Boxing and Anthony Joshua have accepted all terms from Tyson Fury for a Dec. 3 fight.

The statement was shared by both Matchroom and Joshua, and it appears that the British heavyweight superfight fans have demanded for years might finally have come together after just eight days of negotiation.

Fury, the WBC champion and intermittent retiree, shared an unusually calm and professional fight offer with Joshua via social media back on September 5th. Within days, Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn publicly accepted Fury’s 60/40 financial split, but the death of the UK’s Queen Elizabeth II brought a halt to most sporting events and business.

We may not hear an official announcement until after Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral on September 19th. But, it seems all parties involved are serious and eager to fight.

Bad Left Hook will continue to update the situation as details become available. For now, we’ll just say the fast and respectful dealmaking is a delightful and tragically rare turn of events in the sport of boxing. It seems that when two superstars are committed to facing each other, things can happen very quickly, even with the death of a head of state stopping national sports business.

Meanwhile, still no news from Errol Spence and Terence Crawford.