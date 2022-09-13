 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Canelo vs GGG 3 preview, Fury vs Joshua speculation, Spence vs Crawford negotiations, more: Boxing podcast for Sept. 13, 2022

Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin are set to do it again on Saturday, but is the fight still good? That and more on this week’s podcast!

By Scott Christ and John N. Hansen
Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin are set to do it again on Saturday
Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

It’s Tuesday, and that means it’s podcast day here at Bad Left Hook!

Today, John and myself are obviously dialed in on the upcoming Canelo vs GGG trilogy fight, plus some thoughts on the Fury vs Joshua negotiations and the maybe-not negotiations of Spence vs Crawford, also Social Gloves and more!

A quick rundown of the topics:

  • 0:00:00 Introduction!
  • 0:01:45 Preview: Canelo vs GGG 3! An actual big fight! Holy cow! TOPICS: Is this fight good? Will this be GGG’s last, win or lose? What happens if Canelo loses a second straight fight?
  • 0:21:00 Preview: Canelo vs GGG undercard, including Bam Rodriguez, Ammo Williams, Akhmedov vs Rosado, and Diego Pacheco!
  • 0:38:37 Intermission: First big fight memories and the fights that locked us in as boxing fans
  • 0:56:48 Week in Review: Shields vs Marshall canceled, Social Gloves, ShoBox, more
  • 1:21:40 News of the Week: Fury vs Joshua speculation, Spence vs Crawford countdown clock

If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marisano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano.

