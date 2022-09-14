With the fight week festivities kicking off for the super middleweight showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin, Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn takes some time to clear up some rumors of Chris Eubank Sr canceling his son’s fight with Conor Benn, Anthony Joshua’s ongoing talks to fight Tyson Fury, as well as touching on this weekend’s main event. Check out some excerpts of what Hearn had to say below.

Hearn if Eubank Jr vs Benn is still happening after Eubank Sr said he was calling off the fight

“Yeah. Everybody knows what they signed up for. Everybody’s confident...The dad said it, Junior didn’t say it, the trainer didn’t say it, the promoter didn’t say it. They just said ‘we’re not sure where it came from but on we go.’”

On Anthony Joshua’s willingness to go right into a fight with Tyson Fury after two losses to Oleksandr Usyk

“That was the plan. But maybe Tyson Fury feels this is time to get him, and AJ has always wanted that fight and he thinks this might be his last chance to get that fight so he’s ready for the challenge.”

On if there are any rematch clauses for Canelo vs GGG 3

“No. This is it, this is the trilogy. Listen, if Gennadiy wins, number four becomes massive. But from Gennadiy’s point of view he’s coming with everything he’s has for this fight. And I just said to Canelo ‘you look ready,’ and he said ‘much more than ready.’ I think he really wants to prove a point in this fight, not just because of the rivalry but bouncing back from the Bivol defeat. Gennadiy looks great and I think this will really suit him at 168.”

On fans wanting to see Canelo fight the likes of Jermall Charlo and David Benavidez

“(Fans wanted) to see Charlo fight Gennadiy Golovkin and they wouldn’t do that either. These guys, Charlo, Benavidez, they’re fighting absolutely nobody. How can you criticize the resume of Canelo Alvarez and not criticize the resume of Charlo and Benavidez? Their resumes are jokes. And I don’t even think Benavidez wants a joke resume. Charlo, I don’t know. I don’t think he’s pushing — I don’t know. Something’s not right where these guys aren’t standing up and saying ‘give me this.’

“Yeah, money, but I think Benavidez is a guy who wants the legacy, I think he wants the big fights, but give them to him!”