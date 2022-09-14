Fight week for Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin 3 continues to roll on, and with lots of anticipation for this weekend’s clash Canelo sat down with media members to field questions about his expectations for the fight. In particular Canelo touches on some changes he’s made in his training as he back to running after dealing with knee issues, and says he’s looking to end his rivalry with Golovkin in impressive fashion.

Canelo on how much it would mean to him to be the first to stop Golovkin

“Look, that’s my goal for this fight. I’m gonna keep my mind focused on if the knockout comes, it’s okay. If not, I’m prepared for 12 rounds.”

On fighting on Mexican Independence Day weekend

“I’m excited to fight on Independence weekend. I had long time no fighting in those days after the fight with Golovkin. So I’m very excited to get back these days. It’s exciting to hear every fan, all the support the bring me, so it motivates me.”

On what he made of Golovkin’s performance against Murata

“He did a really good job. He’s the same fighter. He’s strong, he takes punches, he hit hard, so he’s the same fighter. I think he get hit a lot because Murata don’t hit so hard, he’s like ‘okay, he’s fine’ — that’s what I think.”

On not being able to do much road work in his previous fights

“Since 2018, before the fight with Golovkin, I stopped running because my knees. And for this camp I start running again three times a week. So I feel very good.

“I don’t run in that fight with Golovkin too because, remember, I had surgery in April before the fight.”