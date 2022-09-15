Canelo vs GGG 3 live stream: Final press conference

Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin are just about set for Saturday’s trilogy matchup on DAZN PPV, and today, the two fighters will get together for their final press conference ahead of the event.

The presser is free to watch through YouTube and social media, or you can watch it at DAZN if you’re a subscriber and would prefer that option.

Live updates will come in this stream, if you’re unable to watch but want to follow along:

Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KO) will defend his undisputed super middleweight championship — the WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO titles — against Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KO) on Saturday. Golovkin, now 40, holds the WBA and IBF belts at middleweight, and this will be the first truly major fight in his career over 160 lbs.

Alvarez is coming off of a loss at 175 lbs to Dmitry Bivol in May, while Golovkin went to Japan and unified those two middleweight belts in April with a stoppage win over Ryota Murata.

Saturday’s undercard will also feature Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez defending his WBC junior bantamweight title against Israel Gonzalez, plus Ali Akhmedov vs Gabriel Rosado, Austin “Ammo” Williams vs Kieron Conway, and more.