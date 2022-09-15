How to watch Canelo vs GGG 3 around the world: PPV price, start time, live streams, running order, full card information

How to watch Canelo vs GGG 3
United States
The fight will be available on DAZN pay-per-view for a price of $64.99 for current DAZN subscribers, and $84.98 for new subscribers, which will also include a month of DAZN in the purchase.
Alternatively, you can order the fight through traditional cable and satellite options, and if you’re looking for a different streaming option, PPV.com will have the fight for $84.99.
You can also watch the fight in select movie theaters. Tickets are on sale at Fathom Events.
United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand
The fight will be available on DAZN pay-per-view in these countries. Here’s a list of prices by country:
- United Kingdom and Ireland: £9.99/€9.99 for current and £17.98/€17.98 for new subscribers
- Canada: $64.99 for current and $89.98 for new subscribers
- Australia: $44.99 for current and $58.98 for new subcribers
- New Zealand: $24.99 for current and $39.98 for new subscribers
Elsewhere around the world
DAZN will have the fight as part of its subscription package in many other countries and territories excluding Mexico, Latin America, and Kazakhstan. List of countries included in Latin America: Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Cuba, Haiti, Dominican Republic.
In Mexico, TV Azteca will have the fight.
We will have live coverage!
What time will the main event start?
The main event will start at approximately 11 pm ET on Saturday.
The prelims will start at 5 pm ET, with the PPV main card beginning at 9 pm ET.
Full card lineup
PPV:
- Canelo Alvarez (57-2-2, 39 KO) vs Gennadiy Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KO), third fight, super middleweights, 12 rounds, for Canelo’s undisputed championship
- Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez (16-0, 11 KO) vs Israel Gonzalez (28-4-1, 11 KO), junior bantamweights, 12 rounds, for Rodriguez’s WBC title
- Ali Akhmedov (18-1, 14 KO) vs Gabriel Rosado (26-15-1, 15 KO), super middleweights, 10 rounds
- Austin “Ammo” Williams (11-0, 9 KO) vs Kieron Conway (18-2-1, 4 KO), middleweights, 10 rounds
Prelims:
- Diego Pacheco (15-0, 12 KO) vs Enrique Collazo (16-2-1, 11 KO), super middleweights, 10 rounds
- Marc Castro (7-0, 5 KO) vs Kevin Montiel Mendoza (6-1-2, 3 KO), lightweights, 8 rounds
- Aaron Aponte (6-0, 2 KO) vs Fernando Molina (8-0, 3 KO), junior welterweights, 8 rounds
- Anthony Herrera (2-0-1, 2 KO) vs Delvin McKinley (4-3-1, 4 KO), junior bantamweights, 6 rounds
