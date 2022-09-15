Not long after it was revealed that little-known promoter MarvNation won the purse bid rights to stage a 140 lb vacant title fight between Regis Prograis and Jose Zepeda, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman says the company is already in danger of losing the fight.

Here, Sulaiman explains that while MarvNation made the required deposit on their winning purse bid, he also says they’ve yet to finalize contracts with the fighters nor solidify a date and venue for the bout, risking the fight to TGB promotions instead.

Sulaiman on a purse bid for Prograis vs Zepeda

“The super lightweight championship between Zepeda and Prograis went to purse bid and there was a winner of the purse bid with $2.4M. (MarvNation) did comply with payment of the deposit of 10%, however, they are pending to send the contracts, the date and the site of the fight. And we are in communications trying to help them understand, and if they cannot promote the fight to simply withdraw otherwise there are strong penalties.

“So we want this fight to get on, it’s been a long time with no fights in the division.”

On if MarvNation is in danger of losing promotional rights to Prograis vs Zepeda

“It is in danger...we need to have a site and a date, location, and a contract signed. If not, the fight will go to TGB who was the second highest bidder, and hopefully we get the fight this year.

“MarvNation is hardworking, they complied with a huge deposit they had to place. We’re just trying to help them go in the right direction.”