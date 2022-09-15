Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford deal agreed for Nov. 19

Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford have agreed to “all material terms” for a Nov. 19 fight, Mike Coppinger reports at ESPN.com, while Coppinger also notes that the deal has not yet been signed, though it’s expected it will be.

Many of us expected that this was the last week to get Spence vs Crawford done so that the fight could be properly promoted and happen in 2022, and while we may or may not get an actual Official Announcement for the fight this weekend, having the deal in place allows the fighters to get going in camp and for the promotional stuff to rev up, and really all of the promotional stuff starts online now.

Coppinger reports that there is a “bilateral rematch clause,” meaning the loser of the fight will have the option to trigger a rematch clause, and that the first fight’s winner will “earn the majority of revenue” for a second bout.

For the first fight, it’s being reported that Crawford will get less of the revenue split, which seems to have been one of the things holding up negotiations in the first place, but the terms are now agreed.

Crawford (38-0, 29 KO) and Spence (28-0, 22 KO) are the top two welterweights in the sport without question, and will meet for the undisputed championship of the world. Crawford has the WBO belt, while Spence holds the WBC, WBA, and IBF titles. They are also two of the best fighters in the world in the pound-for-pound sense, and two of the sport’s bigger names.

All in all, it’s a proper “super-fight” for the last quarter of 2022, and a fight fans have wanted for years.