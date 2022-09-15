Teofimo Lopez vs Jose Pedraza reportedly set for December 10th at Hulu Theater

Teofimo Lopez won’t be fighting Arnold Barboza Jr next time out, but he’s still in for a real fight.

Julius Julianis reports that “The Takeover” will meet Jose Pedraza atop a December 10th ESPN card at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater.

If the Pedro Campa fight was a test to see whether Lopez (17-1, 13 KO) could still function in the ring, Pedraza (29-4-1, 14 KO) should show us whether he’s a legit contender at 140.

Though “Sniper” is coming off a draw with Richard Commey, he showed off durability and a quality body attack against a very dangerous puncher. Lopez will be the favorite, as usual, but a one-sided beatdown would be a legitimately impressive accomplishment.

Lopez has a guaranteed shot at Josh Taylor’s WBO title when/if “The Tartan Tornado” rematches Jack Catterall and heads to 147; a good win here should leave him plenty prepared for another crack at a belt.