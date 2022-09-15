 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Teofimo Lopez vs Jose Pedraza reportedly set for December 10th at Hulu Theater

Teofimo Lopez knocked out Pedro Campa last time out, while Jose Pedraza drew with Richard Commey.

By Patrick L. Stumberg
/ new
Teofimo Lopez will reportedly meet Jose Pedraza in December
Teofimo Lopez will reportedly meet Jose Pedraza in December
Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images

Teofimo Lopez won’t be fighting Arnold Barboza Jr next time out, but he’s still in for a real fight.

Julius Julianis reports that “The Takeover” will meet Jose Pedraza atop a December 10th ESPN card at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater.

If the Pedro Campa fight was a test to see whether Lopez (17-1, 13 KO) could still function in the ring, Pedraza (29-4-1, 14 KO) should show us whether he’s a legit contender at 140.

Though “Sniper” is coming off a draw with Richard Commey, he showed off durability and a quality body attack against a very dangerous puncher. Lopez will be the favorite, as usual, but a one-sided beatdown would be a legitimately impressive accomplishment.

Lopez has a guaranteed shot at Josh Taylor’s WBO title when/if “The Tartan Tornado” rematches Jack Catterall and heads to 147; a good win here should leave him plenty prepared for another crack at a belt.

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...