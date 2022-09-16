Katie Taylor set for Oct. 29 return at Wembley Arena

According to Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn, undisputed women’s lightweight champion Katie Taylor has been officially penned for her next fight, which will take place at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on October 29.

Hearn spoke about that and much more with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour this week.

“She’ll be headlining, and we’ll be bringing her back where she debuted,” he said.

At this time Hearn wouldn’t comment on exactly Taylor would be taking on in this outing, but he was sure to mention that there are ongoing talks for a future rematch against Amanda Serrano following their historic fight this past May.

Another individual Hearn named — but also isn’t in play for this October date — is Cris Cyborg. Hearn mentions that Taylor could perhaps be set up for a fight against Cyborg, who will soon make their boxing debut, and that could take place at the very end of this year or by early next year.

“There’s a lot of MMA fighters trying to make the transition (to boxing). Nate Diaz is probably the most recent, talked about it at the weekend,” Hearn said. “We’re always up for discussing that, and I think if those guys are not involved in any promotional contracts with anyone, it brings a different challenge.

“But Katie’s very, very good, and we need to see how Cris Cyborg looks, because I want it to be credible, and I want it to be a real challenge.”

For now, however, it appears Taylor will keep herself occupied with a stay-busy/victory lap kind of outing before some of the more notable fights could come to fruition. We’ll provide more details as they become available.

Eddie Hearn’s full MMA Hour interview: