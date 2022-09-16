Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin both comfortably made weight today, and Saturday night’s undisputed super middleweight championship fight is set.

It will be the third meeting between Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KO), who is the king at 168 lbs, and Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KO), who still holds a pair of middleweight titles.

Canelo weighed in at 167.4 lbs, with GGG at 167.8, in what is his first serious fight over 160 in his long pro career. Both looked in good shape, not that anyone would expect anything less from two elite-level fighters.

“It’s not new. It’s the same like every time,” Golovkin said of another intense face off between himself and his rival. He also brushed off Canelo repeatedly predicting a knockout win, saying he “no comment” about that.

“Perhaps he saw nothing new in my eyes, but what he needs to see is what happens tomorrow,” Canelo said. “I want the knockout. I know it’s not going to be easy, he’s a great fighter. But I want to finish inside of 12 rounds.”

Undercard weights

Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez 114.8 vs Israel Gonzalez 114.6 (PPV)

Ali Akhmedov 167.8 vs Gabriel Rosado 167.6 (PPV)

Austin Williams 160 vs Kieron Conway 159.2 (PPV)

Diego Pacheco 167 vs Enrique Collazo 167.8 (Prelims)

Marc Castro 134.4 vs Kevin Montiel Mendoza 135.2 (Prelims)

Aaron Aponte 139.8 vs Fernando Molina 140 (Prelims)

Anthony Herrera 114.8 vs Delvin McKinley 116 (Prelims)

