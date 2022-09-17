 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Canelo vs GGG 3: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, PPV price, running order, odds, full card info

Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin meet for a third time tonight on DAZN PPV!

By Scott Christ and Wil Esco
Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin square off a third time tonight on PPV
Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin will fight for a third time tonight on DAZN PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Los Angeles.

We’ll be here starting at 4:45 pm ET with coverage of the preliminary undercard fights, which will go right into the PPV at 8 pm ET. The main event is expected at approximately 11 pm ET.

Wil Esco will be on the round-by-round for the four PPV fights, including the main event, and we’ll have live highlights and results for you all night long in this stream:

Prelims (DAZN and YouTube, 4:45 pm ET)

  • Diego Pacheco (15-0, 12 KO) vs Enrique Collazo (16-2-1, 11 KO), super middleweights, 10 rounds
  • Marc Castro (7-0, 5 KO) vs Kevin Montiel Mendoza (6-1-2, 3 KO), lightweights, 8 rounds
  • Aaron Aponte (6-0, 2 KO) vs Fernando Molina (8-0, 3 KO), junior welterweights, 8 rounds
  • Anthony Herrera (2-0-1, 2 KO) vs Delvin McKinley (4-3-1, 4 KO), junior bantamweights, 6 rounds

Main Card (DAZN PPV, 8:00 pm ET)

Main event anthems and ringwalks are expected at approximately 11 pm ET/8 pm PT.

  • Canelo Alvarez (57-2-2, 39 KO) vs Gennadiy Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KO), third fight, super middleweights, 12 rounds, for Canelo’s undisputed championship (WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO titles)
  • Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez (16-0, 11 KO) vs Israel Gonzalez (28-4-1, 11 KO), junior bantamweights, 12 rounds, for Rodriguez’s WBC title
  • Ali Akhmedov (18-1, 14 KO) vs Gabriel Rosado (26-15-1, 15 KO), super middleweights, 10 rounds
  • Austin Williams (11-0, 9 KO) vs Kieron Conway (18-2-1, 4 KO), middleweights, 10 rounds

