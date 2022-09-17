Canelo vs GGG 3: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, PPV price, running order, odds, full card info

Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin will fight for a third time tonight on DAZN PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Los Angeles.

We’ll be here starting at 4:45 pm ET with coverage of the preliminary undercard fights, which will go right into the PPV at 8 pm ET. The main event is expected at approximately 11 pm ET.

Wil Esco will be on the round-by-round for the four PPV fights, including the main event, and we’ll have live highlights and results for you all night long in this stream:

Join us tonight!

Prelims (DAZN and YouTube, 4:45 pm ET)

Diego Pacheco (15-0, 12 KO) vs Enrique Collazo (16-2-1, 11 KO), super middleweights, 10 rounds

Marc Castro (7-0, 5 KO) vs Kevin Montiel Mendoza (6-1-2, 3 KO), lightweights, 8 rounds

Aaron Aponte (6-0, 2 KO) vs Fernando Molina (8-0, 3 KO), junior welterweights, 8 rounds

Anthony Herrera (2-0-1, 2 KO) vs Delvin McKinley (4-3-1, 4 KO), junior bantamweights, 6 rounds

Main Card (DAZN PPV, 8:00 pm ET)

Main event anthems and ringwalks are expected at approximately 11 pm ET/8 pm PT.