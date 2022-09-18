Canelo Alvarez didn’t get the wide scores most observers felt he deserved tonight, but he won what really was a clear decision over Gennadiy Golovkin to retain his undisputed super middleweight championship.

Judges had the fight 115-113, 115-113, and 116-112 for Canelo. Bad Left Hook had the fight 118-110 and 119-109 in his favor.

Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KO) had the steadier, sturdier plan of attack in a fight that never really took off and certainly did not come close to the heights of their first two meetings. And while this was a big fight for sure, there wasn’t the same energy in the building or in the broadcast that we saw in 2017 and 2018, either.

This was more, as Golovkin (42-2-2, 37 KO) put it after the fight, of a chess match, and I think in this instance, more of what people who think chess is boring would say was a “chess match.”

There wasn’t that much for highlights — and also DAZN are doing their best to not have any — but we have a little, and will have more when DAZN put up proper highlights.

Canelo vs GGG 3 highlights