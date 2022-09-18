 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Canelo vs GGG 3: Boxing pros react to Canelo Alvarez’s decision win over Gennadiy Golovkin

Canelo Alvarez’s win over Gennadiy Golovkin may not have been the most inspiring, but he ended their rivalry with a clear decision.

By Scott Christ
/ new
Canelo Alvarez got the win he wanted over Gennadiy Golovkin in their third meeting
Canelo Alvarez got the win he wanted over Gennadiy Golovkin in their third meeting
Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Canelo Alvarez put a stamp on his five-year rivalry with Gennadiy Golovkin, picking up a clear — if closely-scored — decision win over GGG tonight to retain his undisputed super middleweight championship.

Canelo (52-2-2, 39 KO) says he’ll need surgery on his left hand, but is turning his attention to a rematch with WBA light heavyweight titleholder Dmitry Bivol, who beat Canelo clearly this past May (another fight scored way too close) and has an upcoming Nov. 5 defense in Abu Dhabi against Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez.

The 40-year-old Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 KO) indicated he will fight on, as he intends to go back to middleweight and defend the two titles he still holds in that division.

Usually we like to see what fellow fighters had to say on social media after a big fight, but there just wasn’t that much chatter from fellow pros, honestly, because other than the cards being way too close in everyone’s eyes, there just wasn’t a ton to say about the fight.

But here’s what a few had to say:

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...