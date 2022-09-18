Canelo Alvarez put a stamp on his five-year rivalry with Gennadiy Golovkin, picking up a clear — if closely-scored — decision win over GGG tonight to retain his undisputed super middleweight championship.

Canelo (52-2-2, 39 KO) says he’ll need surgery on his left hand, but is turning his attention to a rematch with WBA light heavyweight titleholder Dmitry Bivol, who beat Canelo clearly this past May (another fight scored way too close) and has an upcoming Nov. 5 defense in Abu Dhabi against Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez.

The 40-year-old Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 KO) indicated he will fight on, as he intends to go back to middleweight and defend the two titles he still holds in that division.

Usually we like to see what fellow fighters had to say on social media after a big fight, but there just wasn’t that much chatter from fellow pros, honestly, because other than the cards being way too close in everyone’s eyes, there just wasn’t a ton to say about the fight.

But here’s what a few had to say:

I blame his trainer… he’s telling him to box & use his jab when he should b taking it to him — Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) September 18, 2022

Ggg won 3 rds at best! Maybe 2! — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) September 18, 2022

Canelo always had this fight in his back pocket. Not impressive. Benavidez is the real test at 168 not a 40 year old GGG. — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) September 18, 2022

GGG you had a great run. Come back down to middleweight & let’s fight for those belts you still have in December or just pass em over & I’ll look after them for the next couple years while you enjoy retirement… you earned it champ. — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) September 18, 2022

Those are three of the worst scorecards of all time. #CaneloGGG3 #boxing — caleb truax (@GoldenCalebT) September 18, 2022

I respect that Canelo is passionate about Bivol, he said it’s important for me and my people, my legacy. When a Mexican say it’s important for his people, he’s serious about that shit. — Ishé Oluwa Kamau Ali Smith (@IsheSugarShay) September 18, 2022

Them scorecards being read put more worry in Canelo than the 12 rounds he just went with GGG!! 115-113! Wow! #CaneloGGG3 — Sergio Mora (@TheLatinSnake_) September 18, 2022

9-3 and that’s being generous two warriors one still elite and one not anymore boxing is about timing — Enzo Maccarinelli (@theRealEnzoMac) September 18, 2022

Comfortable win for Canelo, GGG had a late charge Canelo tired near end but unanimous win #CaneloGGG3 — Jason Quigley (@jay_quigley) September 18, 2022

Imagine if GGG got the decision #CaneloGGG3 — Gary Spike OSullivan (@spike_osullivan) September 18, 2022