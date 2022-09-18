Austin Williams calls out Erickson Lubin: “I know he’s with Al Haymon, I don’t care, let’s get it done”

Middleweight prospect Austin “Ammo” Williams scored a solid win on the Canelo vs GGG 3 undercard, overcoming some tough spots in a decision victory over Kieron Conway to open the pay-per-view broadcast.

The 26-year-old Williams (12-0, 9 KO) gave his opponent due respect, and said it was the type of fight he needed to show different sides of his game to his promoters, Matchroom Boxing.

“Massive respect to Kieron, massive, massive respect,” Williams said post-fight. “That’s the type of fights I’ve gotta take — not past his prime, ready to go, young kid, never felt like he lost. I felt that energy.

“I should’ve stepped on the gas a little bit more when I dropped him in the ninth, but I had to be smart, too. He wasn’t all the way out and he could throw hard shots still. I had to be responsible and go and get the win.”

Williams was asked if he’d like to go back to the United Kingdom and fight Anthony Fowler or perhaps Felix Cash, but he turned the attention to a fellow American, PBC’s Erickson Lubin.

“I want to fight Erickson Lubin, and he knows exactly why I want to fight him,” Williams stated. “We had a sparring session and I did my thing in it, and afterwards he had some things to say about my mental health. I want to fight Erickson Lubin. Let’s set it up.”

He also acknowledged the potential “boxing politics” issues, but said he’s not worried about it.

“I know he’s with Al Haymon, I don’t care. Have Eddie Hearn give a call to Al Haymon and set it up. That’s the fight I want! ... (Lubin) is the fight I really want. Let’s get that fight done. It’s a fight I really want in real life.”