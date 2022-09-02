Floyd Mayweather vs Mikuru Asakura exhibition at RIZIN 38 to be shown on PPV in United States

Floyd Mayweather’s next exhibition is set, as the boxing legend will be returning to Japan to face mixed martial artist Mikuru Asakura at the RIZIN 38 card in Saitama, and the fight will also be available in the United States and the rest of North America via pay-per-view.

Since it’s in Japan, time zones can be off for American fans, but this one won’t be an early morning start, it will actually be late night on the East Coast, starting at 11 pm ET on Saturday, Sept. 24, which means Noon on Sunday, Sept. 25 in Japan.

The PPV will cost $29.99 and is already available for ordering on FITE TV. It can also be ordered on traditional PPV.

The Mayweather vs Asakura bout is scheduled for three rounds. The 45-year-old Mayweather did an exhibition in Japan on New Year’s Eve in 2018, destroying Tenshin Nasukawa inside of one round.

More recently, Mayweather was supposed to do a fight on a helipad in Dubai, but weather prevented that and it moved indoors in Abu Dhabi in May, with Mayweather doing eight rounds with friend Don Moore. He more notably did an exhibition with Logan Paul in 2021, which was carried by Showtime PPV, and the last time Mayweather really actively tried to sell an exhibition in the U.S., because he was facing someone of any celebrity or public recognition.

Asakura, 30, has a record of 16-3 in MMA, and has been a RIZIN regular since 2018.