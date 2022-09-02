 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Devin Haney wants Gervonta Davis fight, argues with Showtime’s Stephen Espinoza about communication

Devin Haney calls out Stephen Espinoza for going incommunicado when his team reached out about fighting Gervonta Davis.

By Wil Esco
/ new
Devin Haney says he wants Gervonta Davis, but Showtime haven’t communicated
Devin Haney says he wants Gervonta Davis, but Showtime haven’t communicated
Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney is still letting off shots on Twitter, most recently taking aim at Showtime Sports executive Stephen Espinoza.

When one fan called out Gervonta Davis for presumably taking another relative soft touch in his next fight instead of one of the division’s very best, Espinoza responded by saying a lot of the top fighters are occupied but that they’re in a discussion with the best available opponent.

That prompted Devin to chime in and offer himself as a potential opponent for Davis this December, even as he has an October rematch with George Kambosos Jr.

After Espinoza replied by saying he’d be happy to discuss it, he then made a sly comment about having Haney go through the appropriate channels by having his promoter reach out to start any talks. Haney then shot back by saying his representatives have tried to reach out to Espinoza multiple times with no response.

By the sounds of things here, I wouldn’t hold your hopes too high for the future of the lightweight division in the short term, with seemingly none of the most attractive fights being made.

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...