Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney is still letting off shots on Twitter, most recently taking aim at Showtime Sports executive Stephen Espinoza.

When one fan called out Gervonta Davis for presumably taking another relative soft touch in his next fight instead of one of the division’s very best, Espinoza responded by saying a lot of the top fighters are occupied but that they’re in a discussion with the best available opponent.

That prompted Devin to chime in and offer himself as a potential opponent for Davis this December, even as he has an October rematch with George Kambosos Jr.

Stephen I have no problem taking Tanks Mickey Mouse belt in December… https://t.co/dr5BQToyoS — Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) September 1, 2022

After Espinoza replied by saying he’d be happy to discuss it, he then made a sly comment about having Haney go through the appropriate channels by having his promoter reach out to start any talks. Haney then shot back by saying his representatives have tried to reach out to Espinoza multiple times with no response.

We both know that I have a co-promotional deal… my father has reached out to you numerous times with no response back… knock it off Stephen…. https://t.co/iij1dnEvuM — Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) September 1, 2022

Stop being lame Stephen… i just said my dad has reached out to you numerous times and you know it’s the truth! Clout?? GTFOH! It sound like you want the clout being a network executive getting in fighter vs fighter business…. https://t.co/ZOu3pjL86k — Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) September 1, 2022

By the sounds of things here, I wouldn’t hold your hopes too high for the future of the lightweight division in the short term, with seemingly none of the most attractive fights being made.