Canelo vs GGG 3 fallout, what’s next for both fighters, Spence vs Crawford, weekend previews: Boxing podcast for Sept. 20, 2022

What’s next for Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin? What’s on the horizon, both this week and beyond, including some dead weekends in October?
All that and MORE! Floyd Mayweather! Shakur Stevenson! Logan Paul in WWE!
A quick rundown of the topics:
- 0:00:00 Introduction!
- 0:03:35 Canelo vs GGG 3 fallout and thoughts
- 0:18:11 What’s next for Gennadiy Golovkin?
- 0:23:34 What’s next for Canelo Alvarez?
- 0:27:15 Will David Benavidez finally get the call?
- 0:37:28 Undercard: Bam Rodriguez, Akhmedov vs Rosado, more
- 0:42:25 News of the Week: Spence vs Crawford, Fury vs Joshua, Kenshiro vs Kyoguchi, Reigns vs Paul
- 0:50:18 Intermission: What do you do when a weekend has no boxing? ‘Cause there’s two coming!
- 1:05:18 Preview: Shakur Stevenson vs Robson Conceicao
- 1:12:22 Preview: Joe Joyce vs Joseph Parker
- 1:19:40 Preview: Maxi Hughes vs Kid Galahad
- 1:25:50 “Preview”: Floyd Mayweather’s RIZIN return
