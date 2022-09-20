 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Canelo vs GGG 3 fallout, what’s next for both fighters, Spence vs Crawford, weekend previews: Boxing podcast for Sept. 20, 2022

What’s next for Canelo Alvarez after another win over Gennadiy Golovkin? That and more on this week’s show!

By Scott Christ and John N. Hansen
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

What’s next for Canelo Alvarez after another win over Gennadiy Golovkin?
What’s next for Canelo Alvarez after another win over Gennadiy Golovkin?
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

It’s Tuesday, so it’s podcast day at Bad Left Hook!

What’s next for Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin? What’s on the horizon, both this week and beyond, including some dead weekends in October?

All that and MORE! Floyd Mayweather! Shakur Stevenson! Logan Paul in WWE!

A quick rundown of the topics:

  • 0:00:00 Introduction!
  • 0:03:35 Canelo vs GGG 3 fallout and thoughts
  • 0:18:11 What’s next for Gennadiy Golovkin?
  • 0:23:34 What’s next for Canelo Alvarez?
  • 0:27:15 Will David Benavidez finally get the call?
  • 0:37:28 Undercard: Bam Rodriguez, Akhmedov vs Rosado, more
  • 0:42:25 News of the Week: Spence vs Crawford, Fury vs Joshua, Kenshiro vs Kyoguchi, Reigns vs Paul
  • 0:50:18 Intermission: What do you do when a weekend has no boxing? ‘Cause there’s two coming!
  • 1:05:18 Preview: Shakur Stevenson vs Robson Conceicao
  • 1:12:22 Preview: Joe Joyce vs Joseph Parker
  • 1:19:40 Preview: Maxi Hughes vs Kid Galahad
  • 1:25:50 “Preview”: Floyd Mayweather’s RIZIN return

If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marisano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano.

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...