After a last-second postponement due to the UK’s insistence on forcing everyone to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth whether they wanted to or not, the all-women Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall/Mikaela Mayer vs Alycia Baumgardner doubleheader has officially been rescheduled for October 15th at London’s O2 Arena.

The original card, planned for September 10th, got all the way through the weigh-ins before the BBBofC pulled the plug. By all accounts, none of the fighters were financially compensated for the disruption, and it doesn’t seem like the American fighters received support for the logistical nightmare of returning to the States, squeezing in a couple weeks of last-minute training, then starting a fresh weight cut.

Idiocy aside, it’s a great card and I’m glad we won’t have to wait too long to see it again. The downside is that rather than getting the spotlight like it would have on the 10th, it’ll have to share the date with Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius, Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr 2, and something called Jay Swingler vs Cherdleys that I’m convinced is an elaborate, Kaufman-esque charade.