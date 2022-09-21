Canelo vs GGG 3: Watch the full fight video

Canelo Alvarez’s third fight with Gennadiy Golovkin didn’t exactly set the boxing world on fire with any epic drama when all was said and done, but it was one of the biggest fight events of the year.

Just a few days you’d have had to pay about 85 bucks to watch it live legally, at least in the United States, but since it’s history at this point, DAZN have already uploaded the full fight onto YouTube, which is actually pretty cool. Someone was gonna upload the full fight, they might as well get what they can by doing it officially in proper quality.

Anyway, here’s the full fight if you missed it on Saturday and still want to watch:

Now, if you have seen it, personally I can’t imagine really wanting to watch it back, but some people will, I’m sure. We all have our quirks.

