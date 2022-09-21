Detroit boxer Isiah Jones murdered during family dispute

Multiple outlets are now confirming that Isiah Jones, 28, was shot and killed on Monday following a dispute with a family member. Jones, a 2016 Golden Golves winner who fought out of Detriot, Michigan, was murdered on the 9300 block of Stout Street following what is believed to be an argument with his brother, though police have yet to officially confirm his brother as being the suspect despite statements from those close to Jones.

Jones professional career was difficult, to say the least, as he accumulated a 9-7 (3 KO) professional record, losing his last five straight. This loss, however, is obviously far beyond the scope of what we’d like to see for anybody.

Isiah Jones was a father of two children, who sadly no longer have a parent to guide and provide for them. Jones’ trainer tells ABC Detroit that he had been trying to get his fighter to move down to Toledo for a period of time in order to train and get away from the negativity he was surrounded by. Sometimes though, as he puts it, certain people just cannot get over the obstacles in their personal lives.

We extend our deepest sympathies to the friends and family of Isiah Jones who are surely grieving through this brutal, unexpected loss.